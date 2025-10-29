Tronox Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from TRONOX ( (TROX) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, Tronox Holdings plc announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on January 6, 2026, to shareholders who are recorded by the close of business on November 10, 2025. This announcement reflects Tronox’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors, reinforcing its position in the titanium dioxide industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TROX) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TRONOX stock, see the TROX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TROX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TROX is a Neutral.

Tronox’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s high leverage and negative profitability metrics are significant concerns. While the high dividend yield offers some attraction, it is tempered by recent financial challenges and a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provided some positive insights into cost management, but the overall sentiment remains cautious due to declining revenues and market demand.

To see Spark’s full report on TROX stock, click here.

More about TRONOX

Tronox Holdings plc is a leading global producer of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products, and high-purity titanium chemicals, as well as zircon. The company operates with a vertically integrated model, mining titanium-bearing mineral sands and producing high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron, and other minerals. Tronox employs approximately 6,500 people across six continents, positioning itself as a preeminent titanium dioxide producer worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 4,765,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $588.1M

See more insights into TROX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue