Tritax Big Box REIT Declares Interim Dividend for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tritax Big Box REIT ( (GB:BBOX) ) has shared an update.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc has announced an interim dividend of 1.915 pence per ordinary share for the period from April to June 2025, payable in September. This dividend aligns with the company’s policy of distributing 25% of the previous year’s annual dividend in the first three quarters, aiming for a pay-out ratio exceeding 90% of adjusted earnings. The announcement reflects Tritax’s ongoing commitment to providing attractive returns to its shareholders and may influence its market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBOX) stock is a Buy with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tritax Big Box REIT stock, see the GB:BBOX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BBOX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BBOX is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance and a positive outlook from recent earnings, supported by strategic acquisitions and development opportunities. Despite favorable valuation and strategic corporate events, technical analysis indicates weakness, necessitating caution. The company is well-positioned for growth, but debt levels and market uncertainties require ongoing attention.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BBOX stock, click here.

More about Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the UK’s largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets, focusing on well-located, modern logistics properties. The company is committed to delivering sustainable returns through investments in logistics development and has recently ventured into data centre development opportunities. It is a real estate investment trust listed on the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Official List and is part of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, and MSCI indices.

Average Trading Volume: 5,652,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.44B

For a thorough assessment of BBOX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue