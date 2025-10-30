Trisura Group Ltd. Schedules Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Trisura Group Ltd ( (TSE:TSU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Trisura Group Ltd., a leading specialty insurer, has announced the release schedule for its third quarter 2025 financial results, which will be available after market close on November 6, 2025. The company will also host an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on November 7, 2025, featuring key executives. This announcement is part of Trisura’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TSU) stock is a Buy with a C$42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trisura Group Ltd stock, see the TSE:TSU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TSU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TSU is a Outperform.

Trisura Group Ltd’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust growth in key segments and strategic U.S. expansion are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and competitive pressures in certain markets pose challenges. The valuation is reasonable, supporting a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TSU stock, click here.

More about Trisura Group Ltd

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurer operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program, and Fronting business lines. The company conducts its insurance operations primarily in Canada and the United States through wholly owned subsidiaries and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TSU’.

Average Trading Volume: 80,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.77B

See more data about TSU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue