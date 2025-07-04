Tristel PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tristel ( (GB:TSTL) ) has provided an update.

Tristel PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP. The notification indicates that Liontrust’s voting rights have decreased from 10.618% to 9.946%, following an acquisition or disposal of shares. This adjustment in holdings may impact Tristel’s shareholder dynamics and could influence future decision-making processes within the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSTL is a Outperform.

The overall score is driven by Tristel’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events, which highlight significant strategic advancements in the US market. Solid technical indicators also support the stock’s upward momentum. However, the valuation suggests the stock is priced at a premium, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Tristel

Tristel PLC is a UK-based company operating in the infection prevention and contamination control industry. The company specializes in manufacturing and distributing disinfectant products, primarily focusing on healthcare and hospital environments.

Average Trading Volume: 76,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £189.7M

