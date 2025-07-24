TriSalus Completes Exchange Offer for Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TriSalus Life Sciences ( (TLSI) ) just unveiled an update.

TriSalus Life Sciences announced the completion of its exchange offer and consent solicitation for its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, which expired on July 23, 2025. The company received consent from 98.82% of preferred stockholders to exchange their shares for common stock, allowing the adoption of a Preferred Stock Amendment that facilitates conversion of remaining preferred shares into common stock, thereby impacting its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLSI) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TriSalus Life Sciences stock, see the TLSI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TLSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLSI is a Neutral.

TriSalus Life Sciences demonstrates promising revenue growth and strategic advancements in its earnings call, but financial instability and unprofitability weigh heavily on its overall score. The technical analysis and valuation components add to the moderate outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TLSI stock, click here.

More about TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences is an oncology-focused medical technology company dedicated to improving therapeutic delivery for treating solid tumors and other conditions. The company is developing innovative drug delivery technology and exploring its integration with investigational immunotherapeutics to address challenges in delivering treatments for liver and pancreatic diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 76,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $178.5M

For detailed information about TLSI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue