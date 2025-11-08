Trinseo S.A. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Trinseo S.A. ( (TSE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trinseo S.A. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Trinseo S.A. is a specialty material solutions provider operating across various industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical, and mobility, with a focus on sustainable and innovative material solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Trinseo reported a net loss of $110 million, reflecting a challenging market environment with decreased net sales and compressed margins. The company also announced strategic shifts in its operations, including ceasing virgin MMA production in Italy and closing a polystyrene asset in Germany, aiming to improve profitability and reduce capital expenditures.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included net sales of $743 million, a 14% decrease from the previous year, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million, significantly lower than the prior year’s $66 million. The company’s free cash flow was negative $38 million, a notable decline from the previous year. Segment-wise, Engineered Materials and Latex Binders saw reduced sales, while Americas Styrenics faced challenges due to an unplanned outage.

Looking ahead, Trinseo anticipates a continued net loss in the fourth quarter, with a full-year net loss projected between $408 million and $418 million. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on improving free cash flow and managing working capital effectively, while monitoring demand trends in its formulated products.

Trinseo’s management is committed to navigating the current economic landscape by implementing cost-saving measures and strategic restructuring, with an eye on long-term profitability and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue