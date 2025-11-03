Trigg Minerals Expands Tungsten Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) has provided an update.

Trigg Minerals Ltd has expanded its tungsten portfolio by securing claims in the historic Nightingale Tungsten District in Nevada, gaining control over a 3-mile mineralised trend of past-producing mines. This strategic move positions Trigg to develop a significant tungsten asset in the U.S., enhancing its industry positioning by establishing a domestic supply chain for this critical metal. The company is preparing for major drilling initiatives at its Tennessee Mountain Tungsten Project and Antimony Canyon Project, which could further define a substantial JORC-compliant resource, benefiting stakeholders by potentially increasing the company’s market value and operational capabilities.

Trigg Minerals Ltd is a mining company focused on expanding its portfolio of high-grade tungsten projects. The company operates in the mining industry, with a primary focus on tungsten, a metal essential for military, aerospace, and high-tech sectors. Trigg aims to establish a stable, domestic supply chain for tungsten in the United States.

