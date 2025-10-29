Tribune Resources Reports Steady Gold Production and Exploration Progress in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribune Resources Limited ( (AU:TBR) ) has shared an announcement.

Tribune Resources Limited reported its quarterly performance for September 2025, highlighting the processing of 78,296 tonnes of ore, with Tribune’s share being 58,722 tonnes, resulting in the production of 6,818 ounces of gold. The company’s exploration activities in Ghana have recommenced, yielding significant drill results, and production has started at the Hornet Open Pit mine. These developments indicate a steady operational performance and expansion efforts, which could strengthen Tribune’s market position and benefit stakeholders.

More about Tribune Resources Limited

Tribune Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production and exploration. The company is involved in joint venture operations, notably with Evolution Mining Limited, and has exploration projects in Ghana.

Average Trading Volume: 22,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$351M

