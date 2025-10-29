Tribune Resources Declares AUD 0.20 Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tribune Resources Limited ( (AU:TBR) ) is now available.

Tribune Resources Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.20 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend relates to the financial period ending on June 30, 2025, with a record date set for November 4, 2025, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors and reinforcing its position in the mining industry.

Tribune Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in gold mining and exploration activities, catering to markets that demand precious metals.

