Tribeca Global Natural Resources Releases Estimated NTA Backing for October 2025

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) has shared an announcement.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited announced an estimated net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of October 31, 2025, with pre-tax NTA at $2.69 and post-tax NTA at $2.56. These figures are indicative and based on the performance of equities, while the performance of private credit and other unlisted assets will be detailed in the monthly NTA statement. This announcement provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s financial standing, although it does not account for the complete performance of its portfolio.

More about Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on investments in equities and private credit related to natural resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker TGF.

Average Trading Volume: 233,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

