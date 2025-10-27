Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. Releases Estimated NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. ( (AU:TGF) ) just unveiled an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. announced its estimated net tangible assets (NTA) backing per share as of October 24, 2025, with pre-tax NTA at $2.66 and post-tax NTA at $2.54. These figures are indicative and based on previous reports and estimated equity performance, with private credit and unlisted assets not evaluated weekly. The announcement provides stakeholders with an insight into the company’s financial standing, although it cautions that these figures are unaudited and subject to change.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on investment management with a portfolio that includes equities and private credit assets.

