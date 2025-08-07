Trend Micro Reports Significant Foreign Exchange Loss in Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trend Micro ( (JP:4704) ) has issued an update.

Trend Micro, Inc. reported a foreign exchange loss of 5,171 million yen as a non-operating expense in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. This loss, resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated assets, has been reflected in the company’s earnings report, impacting its financial performance.

More about Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. operates in the cybersecurity industry, providing advanced threat protection solutions for businesses and consumers. The company focuses on network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection, positioning itself as a leader in the cybersecurity market.

Average Trading Volume: 546,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1207.9B

