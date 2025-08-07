Trend Micro Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trend Micro ( (JP:4704) ) has shared an update.

Trend Micro reported its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales and significant decreases in net income and ordinary income compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the company maintained its equity ratio and total assets, indicating stability in its financial position. The announcement highlights the challenges faced by the company in maintaining growth amidst a competitive cybersecurity market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4704) stock is a Hold with a Yen7800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trend Micro stock, see the JP:4704 Stock Forecast page.

More about Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated operates in the cybersecurity industry, providing security software and services to protect against cyber threats. The company focuses on delivering solutions for businesses and consumers to safeguard their digital information and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 546,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1207.9B

