Trelleborg AB Advances Share Buyback Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Trelleborg AB has repurchased 117,000 series B shares as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. This initiative, which aligns with regulatory standards, is part of a larger plan to buy back up to 7.5 million shares, with the repurchased shares intended for cancellation or use in the company’s incentive program.

More about Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg is a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, leveraging deep materials and applications expertise to address complex challenges across various industries. The company operates in three main business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, with operations in around 40 countries and annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: -2.03%

Average Trading Volume: 294,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK80.12B

