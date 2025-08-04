Trelleborg AB Advances Share Buyback Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trelleborg AB ( ($SE:TREL.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Trelleborg AB has repurchased 115,500 series B shares as part of a buyback program aimed at optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The buyback, which is part of a larger program targeting up to 7.5 million shares, is conducted under EU regulations and will support the company’s Performance Share Program 2025/2027.

Trelleborg is a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, offering a diverse portfolio for various complex applications. The company operates in three main business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, with operations in around 40 countries and annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in 2024. Trelleborg’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

YTD Price Performance: -6.38%

Average Trading Volume: 323,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK76.56B

