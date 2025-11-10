Treasury Wine Estates Issues New Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Treasury Wine Estates Limited ( (AU:TWE) ) has issued an update.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted equity securities, specifically 2,641 ordinary fully paid securities. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers to manage its equity structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWE) stock is a Hold with a A$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasury Wine Estates Limited stock, see the AU:TWE Stock Forecast page.

More about Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Treasury Wine Estates Limited is a leading company in the wine industry, primarily focused on the production and distribution of wine products. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of premium wines and has a significant market presence globally.

YTD Price Performance: -46.82%

Average Trading Volume: 5,661,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.65B

