Treasury Wine Estates Chairman Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited ( (AU:TWE) ) has issued an update.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited announced a change in the interest of its Non-Executive Director and Chairman, John Mullen, who acquired 76,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition reflects a significant investment by a key company figure, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and impacting stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWE) stock is a Sell with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Treasury Wine Estates Limited stock, see the AU:TWE Stock Forecast page.

More about Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates in the wine industry, focusing on the production and distribution of premium wines. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands and has a significant market presence in Australia and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,430,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.07B

See more insights into TWE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue