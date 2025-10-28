Treasure Global Inc. Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Treasure Global, Inc. ( (TGL) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Treasure Global Inc. appointed Chong Chan “Sam” Teo as Executive Director and Head of Operations, marking his return to the company after a period of personal pursuits. Teo, an experienced strategist in fintech and e-commerce, previously served as the company’s CEO and COO, and his reappointment aims to bolster governance and strategic growth. Additionally, Y. Bhg. Datin Nurfatin Binti Mufti was appointed as Independent Director, bringing extensive experience in construction, retail, and food & beverage sectors. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s operational leadership and supply-chain capabilities, aligning with its domestic expansion goals.

More about Treasure Global, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,917,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.13M

