Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 Results and Expansion Plans

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3093) ) has issued an announcement.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first quarter, with net sales and operating profit growing over 10%. The growth was driven by increased customer traffic and new customer acquisition, particularly in the apparel segment. Despite a decline in consolidated gross profit margin due to the sales contribution from its subsidiary, Kindal, the company expects margins to improve with a focus on lower-priced products. The company is on track with its store opening plan, aiming to open at least 30 new stores this fiscal year, supported by a strong store development team. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to personnel costs and new store openings. While inbound demand has slowed, the company’s diverse product mix has mitigated the impact, and domestic sales of high-margin products are expected to positively influence profit margins.

More about Treasure Factory Co., Ltd.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of second-hand goods, with a strong emphasis on apparel. The company is known for its existing store sales and is expanding its market presence through new store openings.

Average Trading Volume: 199,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen41B

See more data about 3093 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

