TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION Advances Treasury Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION ( (JP:9247) ) is now available.

TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION announced the acquisition of 261,600 treasury shares worth 403,822,700 yen during October 2025, as part of a broader plan approved in August to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, reflecting the company’s proactive approach in managing its equity and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9247) stock is a Buy with a Yen1691.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION stock, see the JP:9247 Stock Forecast page.

More about TRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Average Trading Volume: 294,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen79.52B

Find detailed analytics on 9247 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue