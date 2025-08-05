Travis Perkins Reports Revenue Decline Amidst Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Travis Perkins ( (GB:TPK) ) has provided an update.

Travis Perkins reported a 2.1% decline in group revenue for the first half of 2025, primarily due to operational challenges in its Merchanting segment. Despite this, the company managed to stabilize its market share and improve its statutory operating profit to £59m from £48m in 2024. The company also made significant progress in reducing net debt and enhancing cash generation, with a notable 50% increase in operating profit for Toolstation UK. Leadership changes are underway with the appointment of Gavin Slark as CEO, effective January 2026, and new management structures in place to drive future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TPK) stock is a Buy with a £10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Travis Perkins stock, see the GB:TPK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TPK is a Neutral.

Travis Perkins’ overall stock score is driven by strong cash flow performance and positive corporate events, such as successful debt reduction and leadership changes. However, these positives are tempered by weak profitability and bearish technical indicators. The stock appears overvalued based on its valuation metrics, suggesting caution for potential investors.

More about Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc is the UK’s largest distributor of building materials, focusing on merchanting and retailing services. The company operates through various segments, including Toolstation and Specialist Merchant businesses, serving a wide range of end markets.

Average Trading Volume: 787,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.11B

