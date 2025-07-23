Travelzoo Reports 13% Revenue Increase in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Travelzoo ( (TZOO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Travelzoo reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q2 2025, reaching $23.9 million, with a consolidated operating profit of $2.1 million. Despite a reduction in earnings per share due to marketing investments, the company saw growth in its North American and European segments and a significant revenue increase in Jack’s Flight Club. Travelzoo continues to expand its membership base and expects future profitability to rise as recurring membership fees are recognized.

Spark’s Take on TZOO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TZOO is a Neutral.

Travelzoo’s strong profitability and cash flow capabilities are countered by significant balance sheet concerns. Technical indicators suggest stable market sentiment, while valuation appears fair. Although positive revenue growth and strategic investments are promising, challenges in the European market and decreased operating profits weigh on the outlook.

More about Travelzoo

Travelzoo is a membership-based platform for travel enthusiasts, offering exclusive travel, entertainment, and lifestyle deals through partnerships with top travel suppliers. The company operates globally, reaching 30 million travelers, and generates revenue through advertising, commissions, and membership fees.

Average Trading Volume: 121,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $152M

