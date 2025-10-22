Travel + Leisure Co Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Travel + Leisure Co ( (TNL) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Travel + Leisure Co. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $111 million on a revenue of $1.04 billion. The company achieved a 6% increase in Vacation Ownership revenue and a 10% increase in volume per guest year-over-year. The company also returned $106 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Travel + Leisure Co. exceeded its Adjusted EBITDA guidance and continued to execute its strategy, marking progress with new partnerships and expanding its brand portfolio. The company also updated its full-year guidance, raising the mid-point of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNL) stock is a Buy with a $68.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Travel + Leisure Co stock, see the TNL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TNL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TNL is a Neutral.

Travel + Leisure Co’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and earnings call highlights, tempered by technical analysis indicating a neutral trend and financial risks from high leverage. The reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield further support the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TNL stock, click here.

More about Travel + Leisure Co

Travel + Leisure Co. is a leading leisure travel company that focuses on vacation ownership and travel membership services. The company operates in the leisure travel industry, offering vacation experiences and travel club memberships, and is known for its multi-brand strategy that includes partnerships with notable brands such as Eddie Bauer and Sports Illustrated.

Average Trading Volume: 678,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.9B

For an in-depth examination of TNL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue