Transtech Optelecom Announces Changes in Remuneration Committee

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited ( (HK:9963) ) has provided an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited announced a change in its Remuneration Committee, with the resignation of Ms. Sheng Lingfei due to other business commitments. She will be replaced by Mr. Xu Jinjie, an executive director, effective November 3, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for Ms. Sheng’s contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues related to her departure.

More about Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the telecommunications industry. It focuses on providing advanced optical communication products and services, catering to a range of market needs in this sector.

Average Trading Volume: 188,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$109.2M

