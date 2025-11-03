Transtech Optelecom Announces Changes in Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited ( (HK:9963) ).

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective November 3, 2025. Mr. Xu Jinjie has resigned from his position on the committee due to other business commitments, and Ms. Sheng Lingfei has been appointed as his replacement. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Xu’s contributions and confirmed that there are no disagreements or issues to report regarding his resignation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9963) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the telecommunications industry. It provides a range of products and services related to optical fiber and cable solutions, targeting markets that require advanced telecommunication infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 188,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$109.2M



