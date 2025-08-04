Transport International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Transport International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0062) ) has shared an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, highlighting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Transport International Holdings Limited

Transport International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates within the transport industry, focusing on providing transportation services.

YTD Price Performance: 14.73%

Average Trading Volume: 151,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.71B

For a thorough assessment of 0062 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue