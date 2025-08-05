Transcat Acquires Essco Calibration for $84 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Transcat ( (TRNS) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, Transcat, Inc. acquired Essco Calibration Laboratory, a leading calibration services provider in New England, for $84 million. This acquisition, supported by a new $150 million credit facility, positions Transcat as a dominant player in the region, enhancing its market presence and offering potential sales and cost synergies. The deal marks Transcat’s largest acquisition to date and follows its purchase of Martin Calibration, contributing significantly to its revenue and expanding its capabilities and geographic reach.

Spark’s Take on TRNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRNS is a Neutral.

Transcat’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic flexibility from the new credit facility. However, high valuation metrics and mixed technical signals pose risks. The earnings call provided a balanced view, with growth offset by some operational challenges.

More about Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, and pipette services. The company focuses on highly regulated industries such as Life Science, aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities, offering services like on-site and mobile calibration, and operating calibration labs across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. Transcat also acts as a distributor of professional-grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Average Trading Volume: 116,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $694.7M

