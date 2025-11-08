TransAlta Corp’s Resilient Earnings Call Highlights

TransAlta Corp ((TSE:TA)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

TransAlta Corp’s recent earnings call highlighted the company’s resilience amidst challenging market conditions, showcasing a strong financial performance and a positive outlook. Despite facing hurdles such as decreased adjusted EBITDA and challenges in the Alberta energy market, TransAlta made significant strides in its data center projects and secured financial flexibility through credit facility extensions.

Strong Financial Performance

TransAlta reported an adjusted EBITDA of $238 million and a free cash flow of $105 million, translating to $0.35 per share. The company maintained an impressive average fleet availability of 92.7%, underscoring its operational efficiency despite market challenges.

Positive Outlook for 2025

The company expressed confidence in achieving its 2025 guidance range, expecting to reach the lower end of the adjusted EBITDA range and the midpoint of free cash flow. This optimistic outlook reflects TransAlta’s strategic positioning and resilience.

Significant Progress in Data Center Projects

TransAlta has advanced its data center projects in Alberta and Washington, with commercial negotiations progressing well. Phase 1 of the AESO’s data center Large Load Integration program is set to allow for 230 megawatts, marking a significant milestone.

Credit Facility Extensions

In a move to ensure financial flexibility, TransAlta executed agreements to extend its committed credit facilities totaling $2.1 billion. This includes a $1.9 billion syndicated facility maturing in 2029 and $240 million in bilateral facilities extended to 2027.

Rezoning for Future Development

Parkland County’s approval of rezoning over 3,000 acres for future data center development paves the way for new investments and economic growth, positioning TransAlta for long-term success.

Decreased Adjusted EBITDA

The company faced a $77 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2024, attributed to lower power prices and subdued market volatility, highlighting the challenges in the current energy landscape.

Challenges in Alberta Energy Market

The Alberta energy market posed challenges with the spot price averaging $51 per megawatt-hour, a decrease from $55 in 2024. This was due to incremental generation and benign weather conditions.

Delay in Data Center Customer Agreements

TransAlta is experiencing slower-than-anticipated progress in discussions with prospective data center customers, impacting the timeline for project announcements.

Forward-Looking Guidance

TransAlta remains on track to meet its 2025 guidance range, with expectations to hit the lower end of the adjusted EBITDA range and the midpoint of free cash flow. The company has hedged 1,900 gigawatt-hours at $72 per megawatt-hour for the remainder of the year, and plans to provide detailed updates on key projects during its Investor Day in the first quarter of 2026.

In summary, TransAlta Corp’s earnings call reflected a resilient performance with a strong financial outlook, despite facing market challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives in data center projects and financial flexibility through credit facility extensions position it well for future growth and success.

