Transaction Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Increased Dividends

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) just unveiled an update.

Transaction Co., Ltd. reported a solid financial performance for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, with a 9.6% increase in net sales and an 8.4% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a significant increase in dividends per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial results and strategic decisions, including a 2-for-1 stock split, are expected to strengthen the company’s market position and provide positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7818) stock is a Buy with a Yen1334.00 price target.

More about Transaction Co., Ltd.

Transaction Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market emphasis on enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial management.

Average Trading Volume: 287,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen57.57B



