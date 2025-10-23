TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. Launches Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Transaction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7818) ) has issued an update.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. has announced the introduction of a restricted stock compensation plan for its employees and subsidiaries’ directors and employees. This initiative aligns with the company’s Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan, aiming to motivate employees to achieve strategic goals and enhance long-term corporate value. The plan involves issuing or disposing of restricted stock to eligible employees, with specific terms to be determined by future board resolutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7818) stock is a Buy with a Yen1334.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Transaction Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7818 Stock Forecast page.

More about Transaction Co., Ltd.

TRANSACTION Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market emphasis on enhancing corporate and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 321,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen58.88B

Find detailed analytics on 7818 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue