Trane Technologies Reports Robust Q3 2025 Earnings

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovator specializing in efficient and sustainable climate solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King. In its latest earnings report, Trane Technologies announced robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by record enterprise bookings of $6 billion, a 15% increase from the previous year, and a 15% rise in adjusted earnings per share. The company also reported a significant growth in its commercial HVAC segment, particularly in the Americas, where organic bookings surged by 30% driven by a more than 100% increase in applied solutions.

The company’s financial performance was marked by a 6% increase in net revenues and a notable improvement in operating margins, with the GAAP operating margin rising by 150 basis points and the adjusted operating margin by 170 basis points. Trane Technologies also reported an enterprise backlog of $7.2 billion, up 7% from the end of 2024, reflecting strong demand for its climate solutions. Despite challenges in residential markets, the company’s commercial HVAC business demonstrated resilience and growth, supported by a strong project pipeline and customer preference for sustainable solutions.

In the Americas segment, Trane Technologies achieved a 12% increase in bookings, with commercial HVAC leading the growth. The EMEA segment saw a 24% rise in bookings, although operating margins faced pressure due to acquisition-related costs. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific segment reported a 34% increase in bookings, with significant margin improvements driven by strong volume growth and productivity gains.

Looking ahead, Trane Technologies maintains a positive outlook, expecting full-year 2025 revenue growth of approximately 7% and adjusted EPS in the range of $12.95 to $13.05. The company is committed to delivering shareholder value through continued innovation, a strong financial position, and strategic capital deployment, including dividends and share repurchases.

