Trajan Group Holdings Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd ( (AU:TRJ) ) has provided an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced the resignation of Sara Watts from its board of directors, effective October 28, 2025. This change in leadership may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, as Watts held significant shares both personally and through JESET Pty Ltd, indicating a notable shift in the company’s governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TRJ) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trajan Group Holdings Ltd stock, see the AU:TRJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Trajan Group Holdings Ltd

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd operates within the scientific and medical sectors, focusing on the development and distribution of analytical and life sciences products. The company is known for its innovative solutions that cater to laboratories and healthcare providers, enhancing precision and efficiency in scientific research and diagnostics.

Average Trading Volume: 21,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$122M

For a thorough assessment of TRJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue