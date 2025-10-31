Tradeweb Markets Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Tradeweb Markets ( (TW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tradeweb Markets presented to its investors.

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a prominent global operator of electronic marketplaces, specializes in facilitating trading across rates, credit, equities, and money markets. The company, headquartered in New York, is known for its advanced trading technologies and extensive client base spanning over 85 countries.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Tradeweb Markets reported robust financial performance with a 13.3% increase in quarterly revenues, reaching $508.6 million. The company also declared a 20% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include a significant rise in net income to $210.5 million, a 61.7% increase from the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 54.0%. The company achieved record average daily volumes in several asset classes, including mortgages and U.S. swaps. Additionally, Tradeweb made strategic advancements with the execution of the first fully electronic bilateral multi-asset package list trade and expanded its dealer algorithmic execution capabilities.

Looking ahead, Tradeweb remains focused on innovation and market expansion. The company continues to build interconnected markets and enhance liquidity, as evidenced by its involvement in the Canton Network and Fnality’s Series C funding round. Tradeweb’s leadership is optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory and driving further advancements in global market infrastructure.

