Tractor Supply Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On August 7, 2025, Tractor Supply Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on September 9, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 25, 2025. This declaration reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and maintaining its strong position in the rural lifestyle retail market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSCO) stock is a Buy with a $64.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tractor Supply stock, see the TSCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSCO is a Outperform.

Tractor Supply shows strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driving a high score. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, though valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio slightly temper enthusiasm. The company’s strategic initiatives and robust cash flow position contribute positively, but high leverage remains a risk.

More about Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, serving recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, and pet enthusiasts. The company operates over 2,335 stores across 49 states and includes brands like Petsense and Allivet, focusing on pet care, livestock wellness, and rural living solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,959,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.69B

