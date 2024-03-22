Track Group Inc Announces CFO Transition and New Appointment

Track Group Inc (TRCK) has provided an announcement.

Peter Poli is stepping down as CFO of Track Group, Inc. but will join the Board of Directors, signaling an amicable transition. James Berg, previously the company’s Controller, will take over as CFO starting April 1, 2024. Berg comes with a solid background in finance, holding an MBA and CPA, and his new role includes a competitive salary, potential bonuses, and standard benefits. The agreements outline terms for Berg’s employment and severance, ensuring clarity on his responsibilities and the company’s expectations.

See more insights into TRCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.