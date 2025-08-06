Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited Executes Deed of Company Arrangement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited ( (AU:TOY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has executed a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) following a proposal by Directed Electronics Australia Pty Ltd to acquire all company shares. This arrangement includes transferring shares, establishing a Creditors’ Trust Deed, replacing company officers, and delisting from the ASX, marking significant changes in the company’s operations and market presence.

More about Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on toys and children’s products. The company is known for its wide range of toys and games, catering primarily to children and families across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Average Trading Volume: 73,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.08M

