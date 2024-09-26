Toyota Tsusho Clarifies Capital Unchanged by Share Split

Toyota Tsusho (JP:8015) has released an update.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has issued a correction to previously released disclosure material, clarifying that the upcoming share split will not affect the company’s capital. The correction pertains to a statement erroneously referring to ‘Mitsui’s capital’ which has now been revised to accurately reflect ‘Toyota Tsusho’s capital’. No numerical data has been amended in this update.

