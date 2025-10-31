Toyota Industries Revises FY2026 Financial Forecast Amid Legal and Tariff Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Toyota ( (JP:6201) ) is now available.

Toyota Industries Corporation has revised its financial forecast for FY2026, maintaining net sales projections but lowering profit expectations due to a settlement payment and customer support expenses related to a U.S. class-action lawsuit and the impact of U.S. tariffs. Despite these adjustments, the company has decided not to change its dividend forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6201) stock is a Hold with a Yen17903.00 price target.

Toyota Industries Corporation operates in the automotive and material handling equipment industry, focusing on the production and distribution of vehicles and related equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 410,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5194.3B



