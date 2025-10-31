Toyota Industries Reports Decline in FY2026 Q2 Profits Amid Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Toyota ( (JP:6201) ) has issued an update.

Toyota Industries Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY2026, showing a slight increase in net sales but significant declines in operating profit, profit before income taxes, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company has adjusted its forecasts for FY2026, indicating expected decreases in net sales and profits, which may impact stakeholders and reflect ongoing challenges in the automotive sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6201) stock is a Hold with a Yen17903.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toyota stock, see the JP:6201 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toyota

Toyota Industries Corporation operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing vehicles, engines, and related components. The company is a key player in the global market, with listings on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 410,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5194.3B

See more insights into 6201 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue