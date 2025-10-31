Toyoda Gosei Completes Acquisition of Ashimori Industry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toyoda Gosei Co ( (JP:7282) ) has shared an announcement.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has successfully completed a tender offer to acquire Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd., resulting in Ashimori becoming a consolidated subsidiary. This acquisition, effective November 6, 2025, also includes ASHIMORI INDUSTRIA de MEXICO, S.A. de C.V. as an indirectly owned subsidiary, potentially strengthening Toyoda Gosei’s market position and expanding its operational capabilities in the automotive sector.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the production of rubber and plastic automotive components. The company is known for its innovations in safety systems, interior and exterior products, and functional components, serving a global market with a focus on sustainable and advanced automotive solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 326,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen472.7B

