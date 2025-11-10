Toyobo Revises Earnings Forecasts with Improved Profit Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toyobo Co ( (JP:3101) ) has shared an announcement.

Toyobo Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting improved earnings despite a decrease in net sales. The company attributes this to enhanced productivity in its packaging film business and strong demand for its LCD polarizer protective films, leading to expected increases in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent.

Toyobo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as packaging films, mold releasing films for MLCC, and polarizer protective films for LCDs. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President and Representative Director Ikuo Takeuchi.

YTD Price Performance: 22.14%

Average Trading Volume: 361,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen100.8B

