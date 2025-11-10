Toyobo Co. Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Decline in Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toyobo Co ( (JP:3101) ) has provided an update.

Toyobo Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales by 2.5% for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. However, the company saw significant growth in operating profit and ordinary profit, with increases of 70.1% and 216.3% respectively. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also improved substantially. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating a modest increase in net sales and substantial growth in operating and ordinary profits. This financial performance indicates a strong recovery and improved profitability, which could positively impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Toyobo Co

Toyobo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing textiles, films, and functional products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in materials technology, catering to diverse markets including healthcare, environment, and automotive industries.

YTD Price Performance: 22.14%

Average Trading Volume: 361,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen100.8B

