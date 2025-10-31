Toyo Suisan Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha ( (JP:2875) ) has provided an announcement.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.1% year-on-year, reaching 256,074 million yen. Despite this, operating and ordinary profits saw marginal declines. The company forecasts a 4.4% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year, with revisions made to previous forecasts, indicating cautious optimism for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2875) stock is a Buy with a Yen11469.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock, see the JP:2875 Stock Forecast page.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of instant noodles and other food products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its Maruchan brand, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 349,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1045.8B

