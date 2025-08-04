Tower Semiconductor Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tower ( (TSEM) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, Tower Semiconductor announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of $372 million, which marks a 6% increase year-over-year and a 4% rise quarter-over-quarter. The company also highlighted a net profit of $47 million for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor’s strategic initiatives, including the repurposing of factories for increased RF infrastructure capacity, have contributed to its growth, with further revenue increases projected for the third and fourth quarters of 2025. This positions the company strongly within its industry, particularly in the RF infrastructure market, driven by data centers and AI expansions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSEM) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSEM is a Outperform.

Tower Semiconductor’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are key strengths. The upward technical momentum supports a positive view, but high valuation and overbought technical indicators pose risks.

More about Tower

Tower Semiconductor operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of integrated circuits and related technologies. The company is known for its expertise in RF infrastructure, catering to markets such as data centers and AI expansions, where it holds a leading market share position.

Average Trading Volume: 659,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.99B

Current Market Cap: $4.99B

