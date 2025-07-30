Tower Semiconductor Honored with Best Supplier Award by Wisol

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tower ( (TSEM) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Tower Semiconductor announced that it received the Best Supplier Award from Wisol for excellence in RF SOI technology and supply chain support. This recognition highlights Tower’s strong partnership with top-tier vendors and its commitment to delivering stable, timely, and technologically advanced solutions. The award underscores Tower’s position as a trusted global foundry partner, particularly in the mobile, IoT, and automotive markets, where its 300mm RF SOI platform plays a crucial role in producing high-performance RF front-end ICs. The collaboration with Wisol, including support for companies like Samsung Electronics, demonstrates Tower’s ability to meet demanding performance and delivery requirements.

Tower Semiconductor’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are key strengths. The upward technical momentum supports a positive view, but high valuation and overbought technical indicators pose risks.

More about Tower

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, providing technology, development, and process platforms for customers in various markets including consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company offers a range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensors, and more. Tower Semiconductor operates facilities in Israel, the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and collaborates with STMicroelectronics and Intel to provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 640,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.36B

