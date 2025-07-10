Touchstone Exploration Updates Share Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) has issued an announcement.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announced the cancellation of 50,363,415 common shares previously issued in a private placement, resulting in an updated total of 261,097,246 common shares for its issued share capital and total voting rights. This adjustment allows shareholders to accurately assess their interests in the company, impacting its shareholding structure and potentially its market positioning.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company involved in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company is active in onshore properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with its common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TXP’.

