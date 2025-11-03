Toubani Resources Limited Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:TRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Toubani Resources Limited has announced a general meeting for its shareholders to be held on December 3, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address the ratification of 52,650,243 shares issued under the Tranche 1 Placement, with specific voting exclusions applied to participants of the placement. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves decisions on share issuance which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TRE) stock is a Buy with a A$1.50 price target.

More about Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs

Average Trading Volume: 561,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.01M



