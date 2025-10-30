Total Metals Corp. Strengthens Leadership and Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) is now available.

Total Metals Corp. has appointed Robert Penczak as the Vice President of Exploration, bringing his extensive experience in gold and critical metals exploration to the company. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s exploration capabilities and advance projects to feasibility stages. Additionally, Total Metals has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, which is anticipated to increase transparency and attract investors, thereby strengthening its market position.

More about Total Metals

Total Metals Corp. is a company focused on mineral exploration, primarily targeting high-potential mineral resources through its 100% owned Electrolode project, located near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp. The company also owns the High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects, aiming to explore and potentially mine these areas.

Average Trading Volume: 157,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$30.43M

For an in-depth examination of TT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue