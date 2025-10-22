Total Metals Corp. Secures Over C$9 Million in Financing for Exploration Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) is now available.

Total Metals Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising over C$9 million. The proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development activities on the Electrolode Project and other gold projects, as well as for general corporate purposes. This financing is expected to bolster the company’s exploration efforts and enhance its positioning in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Total Metals

Total Metals Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Red Lake mining district of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company owns the Electrolode Project, which spans 3,000 hectares and is strategically located near major mines. The project is fully permitted for exploration drilling and targets high-potential mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 169,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$34.14M

