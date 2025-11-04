Total Metals Corp. Launches European Marketing Campaign and Grants Stock Units

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) just unveiled an update.

Total Metals Corp. has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG for a European marketing and investor awareness campaign, costing EUR 25,000, to enhance its visibility among investors. Additionally, the company has granted 4,468,000 Restricted Stock Units to its directors, officers, and consultants, which will vest over a two-year period, underlining its commitment to incentivizing its team and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about Total Metals

Total Metals Corp. is a mining company focused on its 100% owned Electrolode project, covering 3,000 hectares, targeting high-potential mineral resources near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp. The company also owns the High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects, with significant exploration potential, located along the Trans-Canada Highway on the Manitoba/Ontario border.

Average Trading Volume: 153,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$27.21M

